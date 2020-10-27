© ZF Electronics

ZF expands production of camera technology with new plant in Poland

ZF is expanding its manufacturing footprint for advanced Driver Assist Systems technologies with the launch of its new Electronics Plant in Częstochowa, Poland. The new facility and its 100 employees have initiated serial production of the company’s innovative S-Cam4.8 cameras.

The Częstochowa facility is ZF's first "Greenfield" automotive electronics site in Eastern Europe. It produces electronic components for light vehicles, helping enhance driver and passenger safety, including S-Cam 4.8 cameras, a monocular camera to offer the capability of a 100-degree horizontal field of view. The technology aims to refine driving assistance systems such as automatic emergency braking (AEB) and lane keeping (LKA - Lane Keeping Assist). Car manufacturers will also use the cameras produced in Częstochowa in advanced, semi-automated driving convenience functions like Highway Driving and Traffic Jam Assist. The S-Cam 4.8 recently launched from the Marshall, Illinois, plant in the United States and is also launching across a number of models from the ZF electronics facility in Anting, China, this year. With a total area of 12'000 square meters, the Częstochowa plant is located on a 69'000 square meter plot of land in the local Katowice Special Economic Zone. It includes production halls, offices, meeting rooms, test areas and warehousing of materials and ZF is targeting further growth and hiring at the facility. “The establishment of our ZF Electronics Engineering Center in Częstochowa laid the foundation for this state-of-the-art facility. Two years after the start of construction, we can boast a modern plant, where components for next generation mobility are produced,” says Krzysztof Gablankowski, Director of the Electronics Plant of ZF in Częstochowa, in a press release. ZF has operated in Częstochowa for over 30 years and is one of the largest employers in the region. There are now three manufacturing facilities (airbag production, seat belt production, and electronics production) as well as Engineering Centers focused on designing, developing and testing automotive safety systems.