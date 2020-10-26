© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com

EMS provider to expand with new facility in Texas

The Round Rock City Council has approved an economic incentive agreement with an electronics manufacturer that will bring 60 new jobs and a USD 5.65 million investment in a new facility to the city in Texas.

East/West Manufacturing Enterprises will build a 43'000 square foot facility to expand its capabilities. The new facility will produce high-quality PCBA's, custom cables, and electrical/mechanical assemblies for multiple industries globally. The agreement with the city council requires East/West Manufacturing to expend at least USD 5.65 million to construct the manufacturing facility and to create 60 primary jobs over five years, an official press release from the city reads. If East/West Manufacturing meets these obligations, the company will receive economic incentive payments (EIP) totaling USD 225,000 on an annual basis. This agreement is performance-based and does include clawback provisions, should the EMS provider not fulfill its obligations. “We are excited to build a new state-of-the-art facility in Round Rock” says Andy Salo, CEO of East/West, in the press release. “As our customers’ needs have expanded, so has our need for a greater footprint. We have been incredibly impressed with the pro-business environment and welcoming nature of the Round Rock Chamber and City Council.” East/West expects to retain 30 jobs and add at least 30 new jobs in Round Rock over the next five years. The company also plans to invest significantly in Round Rock including the construction of a new facility and new equipment. “We are excited to welcome East/West Manufacturing to Round Rock as they expand their operations,” adds Mayor Craig Morgan. “I am proud that our community continues to be a destination for companies seeking to grow and create jobs.”