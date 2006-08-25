Siemens to showcase its AOI 3000D<br>at electronics fair in Gothenburg

Siemens will showcase its Siemens 3000D AOI at the electronics fair "Electronix" in Gothenburg on September 5-7.

Siemens earlier this year acquired Opto-Control Prüfsysteme GmbH, a specialist within the three dimensional optical inspection segment, and through this acquisition Siemens strengthened its product portfolio within the optical inspection segment. Among others the Siemens 3000D AOI is a fruit from this acquisition.