Rehm expands sales structure in South-East Asia

Andy Wang, Senior Director Sales, is shouldering the responsibilities for Rehm Thermal Systems' sales and marketing activities in the Asia-Pacific region

Since the 1990s, Rehm has recognised the considerable potential of the Asian market and actively established a sales and service presence in the region. In 2007 Rehm invested in a production facility in Dongguan, China. The rapid development of technology in the region and the fast progress of industrial technology in China have allowed Rehm to significantly expand its market share in Asia. The Dongguan site has quadrupled in size to date and new subsidiaries have been added in Hong Kong, Suzhou and Taiwan as well as branches in Korea, Thailand and India. Andy Wang was officially appointed Rehm Asia-Pacific Sales Director in September 2020 and is thus responsible for heading the sales and marketing teams in Asia. Joining the Rehm sales team in 2007, Andy Wang has now been working for Rehm Thermal Systems for almost 15 years. As Regional Sales Director of East & North China, in 2015 he took over coordination of sales activities and business development in the region The electronics manufacturing industry in China has become increasingly high-quality, precise and sophisticated in the last few years. At the same time, the electronics industry is gradually shifting from China to other Asian regions such as Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines and other South East Asian countries as well as India, thus opening up further opportunities for Rehm Thermal Systems:. “As part of this process, we will continue to optimise and innovate in the field of soldering technology in order to be in a position to offer higher quality thermal system solutions in various areas such as convection soldering, vapour phase soldering, contact soldering and vacuum soldering going forwards, thus creating the added value customers are looking for,” says Andy Wang.