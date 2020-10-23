© norautron

Norautron Suzhou inks new contract with Efore

Norautron Suzhou Co.Ltd announces a new cooperation with Efore Electronics Suzhou Co.Ltd.

Efore, designs an manufactures customised and standard power units and systems for a wide range of demanding industry applications including telecom, industrial, medical, lighting, utility, and railway. While information regarding how this cooperation is limited, the companies say that they have "decided to work closely for mutual development and enhance strategic partnership as for value added." Norautron says that the agreement represents a milestone for its Suzhou business as it is a great match with its strategy to expand local business partnerships in China.