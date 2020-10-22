© Huawei

Huawei opens new R&D centre in Hungary

The Chinese telecom company opened the R&D Center in Budapest as it’s celebrating its 15th anniversary in Hungary.

During the opening event, the company announced its strategy, “In Hungary, for Hungary; in Europe, for Europe,” as the company underlined its commitment to support the country’s digital transformation. The company started its operations in Hungary back in 2005. At the new opening event, Colin Cai, CEO of Huawei Hungary, said, “Thanks to a total investment of US$1.5 bn over the past 15 years, we have, either directly or indirectly, created approximately 2400 jobs in Hungary. We have spent US$246 mn on local procurement and paid US$277 mn in taxes over the past five years,” a press release reads. Hungary also hosts Huawei's largest supply center outside of China, serving over 50 countries. Huawei’s newly established R&D center in Budapest is the result of a 2018 agreement between Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and Huawei Rotating Chairman Guo Ping. This center will explore breakthroughs in AI, image processing, streaming media, and ultra-large-scale distributed systems.