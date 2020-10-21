© gorenje

Hisense Gorenje to start European production of TVs in January

As we move into the next year, Hisense owned Gorenje Group will start production of TV sets for the European market at its plant in Velenje, Slovenia, as part of the new Hisense Europe Electronic company.

During the first phase, the company says it will employ 330 production workers, taking into account all the professional staff, the company will around 400 jobs in the new factory by January 2021, a press release reads. The Hisense Europe Electronic factory, which is being set up within the Gorenje production area in Velenje, in the former cooling appliances production hall, is planned to produce two million Hisense branded TVs per year on four production lines in the first phase, and then – in line with market requirements – the capacity and number of lines will increase during the next phase until 2023. When operating at full speed, the company expects the production capacity to reach almost four million TV sets per year. The company is investing EUR 7 million in equipment for the production facility. The first employees for the new production unit are expected to start training already in December this year.