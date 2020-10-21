© Wistron

Wistron to expand in Malaysia – acquires Western Digital plant

In a filling on the Taiwanese stock exchange, the company has disclosed that it will acquire a plant from Western Digital (WD) in Malaysia via its subsidiary Wistron Technology (Malaysia).

The Taiwanese company will spend USD 28.74 million to acquire the plant. In a separate filling from mid August, the company disclosed plans to invest USD 45 million in its Malaysian subsidiary to support a previously announced capacity expansion. According to a report from DigiTimes, Wistron chairman, Simon Lin, has previously stated that the plant in Malaysia will be focused on making IoT products.