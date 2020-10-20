© Wistron

Wistron continues Taiwanese expansion – sets up third R&D office

The Taiwanese manufacturer has announced that it is adding to its set up in the country. The company will establish and R&D office in Kaohsiung, Wistron’s third R&D office in the city.

The company set up its first R&D office in Kaohsiung, in southern Taiwan back in 2015 – as reported by DigiTimes, with a focus on software used in smart manufacturing, medical care, education and transportation. A second office was established in 2018 with the aim of strengthening its software R&D capabilities. However, unlike the first two offices, the new third R&D office announced by the company will focus on hardware development and structural components – mainly targeting IoT devices, DigiTimes reports. The new office will ultimately lead to Wistron recruiting 200 new employees within three years, compared to the 320 workers that the first and second R&D offices employ combined. Wistron is reportedly panning to increase the proportion of revenues for production outside of China from 25% to 50% within two years. Which is why the company is expanding, or will expand, production in Vietnam, India, Mexico and Taiwan, the report continues.