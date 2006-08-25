Salcomp to extend Indian investment

Salcomp extends the production plant investment in India, decided in April, by building the second phase of the mobile phone charger plant earlier than intended.

Construction of the plant was originally divided into two phases. However, the company has now decided to carry out both phases simultaneously as a result of stronger than earlier expected growth in the global mobile phone market. The first phase investment was estimated to be about EUR 6 million. The extension of the plant will raise the estimated cost to about EUR 9 million.



The schedule remains unchanged: the plant is expected to start production in the first half of 2007.



In addition to the Indian market, the new plant will serve Salcomp's customers worldwide. It will also enable Salcomp to strengthen and balance its global production and logistics operations. Salcomp has today production plants in China and Brazil.