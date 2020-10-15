© Mahle

MAHLE sets up new development centre for mechatronics in Kornwestheim

Despite the strain caused by the ongoing coronavirus crisis, the group is forging ahead with its mechatronics and electronics activities through the creation of a new global development centre for mechatronics in Kornwestheim, near Stuttgart/Germany.

Around 100 engineers work at the location to develop complex product solutions for electric drive systems, actuators, and electric auxiliaries for vehicles with hybrid, hydrogen, or battery electric drives. MAHLE says it has invested mid-double-digit millions to set up the centre, without going into further details on the sum. At the start of the year, MAHLE founded a dedicated business unit for electronics and mechatronics. The technology group expects sales growth in this business segment to be well into double digits in the next ten years.