© Valmet Automotive

Valmet Automotive sharpens its focus on e-mobility

On Monday, October 12, Valmet Automotive has reached an agreement to sell its Engineering Services Business Line to Mutares SE & Co. KGaA.

The transaction is still subject to authority approvals and it is expected to close in November. The divestment decision has been motivated by Valmet Automotive’s strategy to sharpen its focus to e-Mobility and electric vehicles as a contract manufacturer and Tier 1 system supplier. With the current changes in the global automotive industry, the company says it has significant business opportunities in EV battery systems, in active kinematic systems and promising perspectives in vehicle manufacturing. The divestment of general engineering services enables to direct investments and resources into these growth areas. The Engineering Services Business Line in Germany has been of great importance in building Valmet Automotive’s EV battery capabilities to the next level during the past four years. The engineering services strengthened the battery engineering and battery testing services, which recently have become part of the EV Systems Business Line offering. The divested engineering services business includes vehicle development, electrics/electronics, simulation and testing services as well as prototyping and small series manufacturing. Around 600 employees will be affected, at the locations in Bad Friedrichshall, Helmstadt-Bargen, Ingolstadt, Munich and Wolfsburg in Germany, and Antas in Spain. "valmet Automotive is sharpening the strategic focus to EVs. We are pleased that the engineering services business found a new home with a strong investor, where it clearly is part of the core business and gets the attention and resources to develop into a strong future," says Olaf Bongwald, CEO, Valmet Automotive, in a press release.