© Aspocomp

Aspocomp invests in new generation oxide replacement line

The Finnish PCB manufacturer says that the investment is part of its strategy to better serve customers in high speed, high frequency environments. 5G, cloud computing, autonomous driving and other advanced applications are requiring increasingly higher frequencies and the copper surface roughness has a great impact on signal losses.

For that reason Aspocomp has installed a new generation oxide replacement line and chemistry from Atotech. “We know that technical demands for PCB’s are increasing and made a thorough evaluation before deciding on the new equipment and chemistry from Atotech” says Mitri Mattila, CTO at Aspocomp, in a press release. Multiple requirements were placed such as the ability to run very thin as well as thick panels on the same line. Aspocomp says that the company is currently the only PCB manufacturer in Europe running BondFilm EX chemistry.