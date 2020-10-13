© nyul dreamstime.com

Intellitronix invests in new technology to manufacture and track products

Intellitronix Corporation, a subsidiary of the US Lighting Group and manufacturer of automotive electronics, has purchased the latest Speed Print Technology 700 Series screen printer with bar code labeling capabilities to rapidly screen print and track circuit boards through its manufacturing process.

“Intellitronix is pleased to announce the acquisition of a faster and more accurate screen printer that incorporates a label identification system for processing electronic circuit boards. The company needed to drastically improve its production process, quality control, and product tracking. The circuit boards will have a scannable bar code label that will be used to track each circuit board through manufacturing, quality control, packaging, and shipping to the customer. The purchase of this advanced technology will bring added benefits to the company and its customers,” says Paul Spivak, CEO of the US Lighting Group, in a press release.