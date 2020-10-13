© LeddarTech

LeddarTech inks deal with Flex for development of LiDAR solution

LeddarTech, a provider of ADAS and AD sensing technology, has entered into a collaborative project agreement with Flex for the development of a LiDAR evaluation kit and related service offering for design, development, and manufacturing of automotive LiDAR sensors.

The partnership between LeddarTech and Flex combines LeddarTech’s sensing technology and Flex Automotive Solutions’ expertise and design services to deliver optimised automotive LiDAR sensors to customers. The collaboration combines the flexibility and scalability of LeddarTech’s sensing platform and ecosystem with Flex LiDAR sensor design and manufacturing expertise. LeddarTech’s platform also includes sensor fusion and perception software, which further supports this collaboration by enabling customers to achieve optimal ADAS & AD system performance and costs along with cameras, RADARs, and LiDAR sensors supplied by Flex. Overall, this cooperation provides a viable path to volume deployment for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving (AD). “Teaming up with Flex enables LeddarTech to offer optimal automotive LiDAR solutions to the market,” says Michael Poulin, Vice-President, Strategic Partnerships and Corporate Development at LeddarTech, in a press release. “This collaboration shrinks the customers’ time-to-market, and reduces development costs and risks while delivering the benefits of an open platform model with high flexibility and opportunity for customization, differentiation, and added value. By combining Flex’s design, development, and manufacturing capabilities, working synergistically as part of the Leddar Ecosystem, we are collectively providing all the key ingredients to deploy LiDAR and LiDAR-enabled ADAS & AD applications at scale,” Poulin concluds. “Flex is pleased to join forces with LeddarTech and its partners,” adds Mike Thoeny, President of the Automotive Business Group at FLEX. “Flex is ready to contribute with its expertise and technology to provide the market with a key sensor technology that potentially can save lives and deliver greater convenience to vehicle owners and mobility service users. We look forward to working with LeddarTech on the mass production of automotive LiDAR sensors based on their open sensing platform.”