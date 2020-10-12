© DnaNudge

Jabil to bring DnaNudge COVID-19 test kits to large-scale production

The production partnership will enable enable high-volume manufacturing of CovidNudge testing cartridges, ramping to deliver 1.4 million units per month by early 2021. Production will take place at Jabil Healthcare's plant in Bray, Ireland

DnaNudge, the developer of the lab-free CovidNudge test that delivers results in just over an hour, has appointed Jabil Healthcare, a division of Jabil, to manufacture th cartridges used in the company’s pioneering COVID-19 testing solution. The Jabil Healthcare clean room manufacturing facility in Bray, Ireland is ramping up to produce 1.4 million test cartridges per month by early 2021. This major production effort will support DnaNudge’s ongoing commercial delivery programme, including the fulfilment of an order of 5.8 million rapid CovidNudge test kits from the UK government’s Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC). The CovidNudge test is a rapid, portable, out-of-laboratory RT-PCR (reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction) test that delivers results on the spot, at the point of need, and in just over an hour. The test kits are intended to accelerate the shift from centralised testing to point-of-need analysis in both clinical and non-clinical settings. The CovidNudge solution is currently being deployed UK-wide in NHS urgent patient care and elective surgery settings, plus out-of-hospital locations. DnaNudge’s NudgeBox analyser – which has successfully miniaturised the gold-standard lab-based PCR test – is about the size of a shoebox, and the test cartridge itself fits into the palm of your hand. “The value of our CovidNudge technology in helping to meet the needs of the pandemic is being recognised around the world, and we knew we needed a trusted partner to enable us to scale delivery and achieve speed to market,” says DnaNudge CEO and co-founder Regius Professor Chris Toumazou, in a press release. “In addition to its deep bench of expertise in mass production of complex technologies, Jabil’s footprint in Ireland and around the world will be vital in helping us accelerate availability of the CovidNudge test globally, and in enabling DnaNudge to offer to the mass market a rapid, accurate near-patient testing solution that has the potential to transform the pandemic response worldwide.” “The availability of rapid, high-accuracy testing performed at the point of patient specimen collection is a vital tool amid this COVID-19 pandemic that continues to spread,” says VP Global Business Units, Jabil, David Panneton. “We are thrilled to support DnaNudge’s efforts in the UK and globally and to apply our full healthcare manufacturing and supply chain solution set to meet this critical market demand.”