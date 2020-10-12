© roman ivaschenko dreamstime.com

ICAPE Group partners up with UCAMCO

From October 1st, ICAPE Group initiated a collaboration with UCAMCO through the use of the INTEGR8TOR software to improve the quality and speed of our PCB quotes.

ICAPE Group says that it is continually seeking ways to improve the quality of its service, for this reason a new partnership has been established with UCAMCO, for the use of their INTEGR8TOR software. The purpose of this software is to provide an easy Gerber reading for PCB manufacturing delivering design-rule, DFM, capability checks, and finally a QED report. UCAMCO INTEGR8TOR provides, automatic analysis, more accurate and faster quotations, a web based intelligent work-flow system and better traceability (analysis archives). INTEGR8TOR will be used massively by 80 people from the customer service, E-shop teams and sales supports, over 3 continents. Users report that quote time has been reduced by 50%. An obvious time saving which will allow ICAPE Group and its customers to focus on other essential points of the order process and to significantly improve the quality of our exchanges for a better competitiveness. “In our process of continuous improvement and in order to provide even more services to our customers, we were looking for a way to professionalize and automate the processing of our price requests. The integration of UCAMCO Integr8tor into our quotation process allows us to gain in productivity while providing a technical analysis of projects through the QED Report. After a development period during which UCAMCO and ICAPE technical teams finalized the developments to better integrate this tool into our process, we are now able to handle more than 2,500 offers per month. Our next goal is to integrate this process into our SAP system. UCAMCO Integr8tor is now an essential tool in our service offering,” says Frederic Defresne, Chief Technical Officier of ICAPE Group.