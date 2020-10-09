So, what's inside Sony's new PS5 anyway?

Speculations on the specs of the next generation of the Playstation have been floating around the internet since the announcement of the new system. Sony has now released their own teardown of the new system to offer a first look at PS5's internal components.

Enjoy a seven minute teardown by Yasuhiro Ootori, Sony's VP, Mechanical Design Department, Hardware Design Division, and don't forget to enable the subtitles.