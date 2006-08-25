Sony, Dell threatened by fines

Sony and Dell may have to pay some $400 million in fines for the battery debacle.

The trading ministry in Japan have conducted an investigation under which Sony and Dell have to come up with an explenation on how the problem could occur and what the companies are planning to do to solve the problem. The ministry of trading in Japan requires an explenation within a week otherwise Sony and Dell may have to pay fines of about $400 million.