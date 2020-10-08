© rob hill dreamstime.com

Eltos invests in Orbotech direct image system for solder mask

Italian PCB manufacturer Eltos has been investing heavily to update its machine park recently. The company’s latest addition is a new direct image printing system for solder mask.

The Tuscany-based PCB manufacturer has decided to invest in a Orbotech Diamond 10 direct image system for solder mask as well as a Teknek contact cleaning system in a new clean room. Dr. Riccardo Pinamonti, Founder and CEO of Eltos, is convinced that even during difficult situations such as the one we are experiencing currently with the ongoing pandemic, it is important keep updating. In a press release he says that in order to be competitive it is necessary to offer new solutions and opportunities to customers, therefore the company is “installing the best solutions in the market from the most reliable partner in terms of machines, support and spare parts delivery”. For that reason, the Italian PCB manufacturer decided to invest in a direct image exposure system from Orbotech as well as a Teknek contact cleaning system. The Diamond 10 offers very high performance in terms of quality and speed thanks to the 3 wave lengths spectrum, high depth focus, partial scaling and a patented illumination module architecture with a minimum DAM size of 50µ, a 75µ Solder Resist Opening and a ± 10µ registration accuracy. The new Orbotech Diamond 10 will work together with the already installed Orbotech Nuvogo 780XL, the Orbotech Paragon 8800 XL. The Orbotech Diamond 10 and the contact cleaning system Teknek CM81 were sold by JO-TECH Srl, an Italian company offering solutions for the PCB and SMT industries.