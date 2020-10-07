© Neways

Neways COO to leave the company

Neways Electronics says that by mutual agreement Adrie van Bragt, the company's Chief Operating Officer will be leaving the company on December 31, 2020, and that it has started the recruitment process to find his successor.

“I have had the privilege of working at Neways for 28 years, with the last six as a member of the Board of Directors. For me this is the right moment to close this period, transfer my responsibilities and to pursue new challenges. I am proud of how Neways has developed over the past three decades and of the fact that I was able to make a contribution to that development. Although I will remain in function until the end of the year, I would like to take this opportunity to thank all my colleagues for the excellent cooperation over the past years. I am firmly convinced that Neways has a wonderful future ahead of it,” says the departing COO, in a press release Henk Scheepers, chairman of the Supervisory Board: “The Supervisory Board is grateful to Adrie for his years of commitment and dedication. As the COO, he has made a significant contribution to the growth of the company and the professionalisation of the internal organisation. Partly thanks to his efforts, Neways is now ready for the next phase in its development as an EMS life cycle partner and system integrator.”