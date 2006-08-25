Fuba starts operation of a million<br>dollar investment in Dresden

German based PCB producer FUBA PRINTED CIRCUITS GmbH has started the operation of a new pulse plating plant in the Dresden plant.

Representatives from the Economic Promotion of capital in Dresden as well as media representatives and supplier representatives participated in the realization of the project attended at the ceremonial inauguration.



By commissioning into production the new Galvano-Automat V in the plant Dresden FUBA can complete an Investment project that will help to advance technically the Saxon location. One of the main features of the new plant are among others is a higher performance and process security when producing the copper plating build-up and better production conditions due to an optimized plating window. Further through this investment an improved environmental acceptability will be achieved due to a reduction of the water consumption.



The Dresden plant will realize in the coming business year a growth in turnover of 19 percent compared to the previous year. Actually 262 staff members are working permanently in the Saxon location. The Dresden plant is the largest manufacturer of PCBs in the newly formed German state. The excellent external basic conditions of the research and development Dresden location and the decision of the Management to give the plant a technologically higher position, will secure the location for its future an extraordinarily positive development.



In the current 2005/2006 business year the FUBA Group with locations in Gittelde, Dresden and Tunisia will achieve a turnover of 100 million EURO.