© NCAB Group

New managing director for NCAB Group Finland

After nine successful years as Managing Director for NCAB Finland, Kim Fagerström will retire on the first of November.

Ari-Pekka Tenko will be the new Managing Director started his new position on the first of October. Mr. Tenko brings with him experience from leading positions within sales at different companies, most recently from Ascom. During Kims leadership the company has both changed and grown. “The past nine years have been a great period in my working career. NCAB is a well-managed and pliant company and I am very happy and proud to have played a small part in its history. NCAB has transformed from a relatively small and family-like company to a leading stock-listed multinational big player on the demanding PCB-market,” Mr. Fagerström says in an update. “I am very happy to pass the steering wheel on to Ari-Pekka Tenko to lead the company successfully onwards.” Mr. Tenko was previously the Country Manager and Head of Sales for Ascom Oy in Finland. During his ten year career at Ascom, he and his team transformed the 2011 acquired nursecall company Miratel to a state of the art Ascom entity. Before Ascom Mr. Tenko spent nearly twenty years in the enterprise sector in export sales with customers like Coca Cola and other blue chip companies. “In my previous company Ascom, we delivered mission-critical healthcare solutions for mobile and ad-hoc environments that had high user expectations on the device hardware and software. I learned that it all starts with the PCB as it is a significant foundation in the puzzle. It is essential to select the right partners and ensure quality throughout the whole product life cycle, to optimize performance and time to market of the final product. It will be fascinating to invest my broad understanding of customer demands to a narrower market and a crucial product,” says Mr. Tenko.