SMT & Inspection | February 10, 2005
Turkish Army to order Flying Probe
The Turkish Army has ordered a Seica S40 flying probe system for testing its diagnostic modules at its Ankara base.
“They chose SEICA’s S40 Pilot LX with high functional embedded capability” said Turgay Maleri, president of Gate Electronic, Seica’s authorized representative in Turkey “because it is the ideal solution to complete the functional testing of the modules for third-level diagnosis”.
Gate Elektronic San.VeTic.A.S., founded 1989, is specialized in giving depot level-on-site maintenance and repair to the military/industrial/civil electronic systems, avionics, etc. Moreover they supply system integration and maintenance engineering services, software development and electronic production services. Besides supporting more than 2500 local customers, Gate Elektronic is giving reliable engineering services to NAMSA (NATO) and exports to countries like USA, UK, UAE, Russia, Norway, Japan and France.
“This is a very important acquisition for us, and we hope it will be a milestone for a very profitable long term co-operation with the Turkish Army.” continues Mr. Maleri. “This will also bring some big advantages for the consumer market because this key military account is also a first-class reference for the civil industry ".
The S40 Pilot LX builds on the S40 family of flying probe test solutions, using four mobile, independent test probes to perform complete in-circuit and functional tests on any type of electronic board without having to build fixtures or mechanical adapters. The capability to access the pins of SMD components directly adds a high level of flexibility guaranteed by the complete modular hardware/software architecture. The S40 Pilot LX is the alternative to a traditional bed of nails type system. The S40 Pilot LX also provides additional tools to increase test coverage, to shorten the test program generation time, and guarantees the best solution for the testing of prototypes and small production runs.
