BASF to build production center <br>or Electronic Materials in Germany

BASF has started construction of a new integrated production plant for process chemicals for the semiconductor industry. BASF is investing a double-digit million euro sum in the Electronic Material Center Europe in Ludwigshafen, which will serve European customers.

The center is scheduled to open at the end of 2007 and will create 60 jobs in Ludwigshafen. At the same time, the tolling arrangement in Darmstadt will cease.



“With its structure and the way it is integrated into BASF's Verbund, the Electronic Material Center Europe is unique in Europe and shows how committed we are to this market,” said Dr. Karl-Rudolf Kurtz, Group Vice President of BASF's Electronic Materials global business unit. “With this investment, we are also combining BASF's expertise in electronic chemicals as 'The Chemical Company' and helping to make our customers in Europe more successful.”



BASF is one of the world largest manufacturers of electronic chemicals in a range of purities for use in the production of semiconductors. The new center includes state-of-the-art purification facilities as well as clean room filling stations to ensure the high purity and consistent quality of the products.



“The Verbund structures in Ludwigshafen give us access to a variety of chemicals and allows us to offer our customers a wide range of standard products as well as tailor-made solutions,” said Dr. Ulrich Kalck, project manager in BASF's Electronic Materials global business unit.



BASF is a leading supplier of electronic chemicals for the rapidly growing semiconductor industry and for the production of flat screens, another area that shows high growth rates. In addition to the Electronic Material Center Europe, BASF is also building a clean room laboratory and an application center in Ludwigshafen that will open in fall 2006.



Ludwigshafen is BASF's largest production site. The 10 square kilometer site is also the company's headquarters and home to its central research platform. Between 2005 and 2009, BASF is investing about €6 billion in Ludwigshafen for capital expenditures, modernization and maintenance of its plants as well as an additional €800 million per year in the research and development of modern processes and innovative products.