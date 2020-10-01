© NCAB Group

Peter Kruk takes the helm as the new CEO of NCAB Group

After 17 years as CEO of NCAB Group, Hans Ståhl will retire from his position October 1st and Peter Kruk will be the new CEO as previously announced.

It's been a long career within the PCB business for Hans Ståhl; 26 years. And it all started by running a PCB shop outside of Stockholm, Sweden. “I joined NCAB 2003 and after a while understood the beauty of the concept, outsource the actual manufacturing and handle the most critical part by ourselves – the relationship with the customer. The years at NCAB has been fantastic and our success is all due to all the skilled, smart and dedicated employees, they are the reason why we have grown faster than our competitors,” the departing CEO states in an update. ”I am happy to welcome Peter Kruk onboard and I feel both confident and enthusiastic for him taking up this position. I will fully remain in my role until Peter begins to ensure a smooth introduction and transition. Thereafter I will leave the operating responsibilities but remain an engaged Board member and owner,” Mr. Ståhl says. Peter Kruk is joining NCAB Group from the position as President of the EMEA region at Dometic Group. He has a background as President of Stoneridge Electronics, an American supplier to the transportation industry and one of NCAB’s customers, as well as other leading positions notably within the Industrial group ABB. ”Apart from knowing NCAB from a customer perspective at Stoneridge, I have during the last couple of months had the opportunity to meet with Hans and other people in the organization. Taking part in NCABs virtual event was a great way for me to further get an insight to the company culture. I have very much looked forward to my starting date and together with the organization continue the excellent development that the company has had under Hans’ leadership,” Peter Kruk says in the update.