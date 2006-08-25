Swedish EMS invests in a MY12

Lövånger Elektronik AB (LEAB) that in July acquired the business rival ElektronikProdukter i Järlåsa has invested in a new MY12 from Mydata in the Järlåsa factory.

LEAB is making this investment to meet the increased demand for the company's services. :



"We have had a tremendous growth during the last years and we continously see a strong demand for our services, especially since we became part of the greater LEAB Group", ElektronikProdukter i Järlåsas manager, Anders Florin commented.



The MY12 will be up and running before the end of August.



ElektronikProdukter i Järlåsa AB, located in Järlåsa near Uppsala in the mid-east of Sweden, is part of the LEAB Group. LEAB is represented in Sweden in Stockholm, Uppsala, Jönköping, Lövånger and Tallinn in Estonia.The company has manufacturing units in Lövånger, Uppsala and Tallinn but also through a manufacturing partnership in Jönköping. LEAB is owned by the Swedish business man Carl Bennet through Sorb Industri, a conglomerate with about 2 billion euro in annual turnover and about 900 employees.