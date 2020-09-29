© Bostik

Bostik opens new industrial adhesives plant in Japan

Materials science company Arkema is setting up a new industrial adhesives plant in Japan. These new capacities will enable Bostik – the adhesive solutions segment of Arkema – to serve its Japanese customers in, among other markets, electronics.

Bostik, the Adhesive Solutions segment of Arkema, continues the development of its industrial adhesives business with the start-up of a new plant in Nara, Japan, within the Bostik-Nitta JV, 80% owned by the Arkema group. This new facility includes several production lines dedicated, on the one hand, to adhesives for the non-woven industry (hygiene) and, on the other hand, to the industrial markets of packaging, labelling, transportation and electronics. It will enable Bostik to support the growth of its customers in the disposable hygiene sector in Japan and to expand the manufacturing of certain industrial adhesives ranges in Asia. “We are very pleased with the successful start-up of this new plant, the first one in Japan for Bostik. The geographical expansion of our production capacity to support the growth of our customers is a core part of our strategy to become a leading global player” says Vincent Legros, Executive Vice President, Bostik, in a press release.