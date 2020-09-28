© alexander podshivalov dreamstime.com

Italian PCB manufacturer continues to invest to up its capabilities

Over the recent weeks, PCB manufacturer Eltos has continued to modernise and expand its machinery park.

The Turin-based machine manufacturer Pluritec supplied three machines to Eltos’ PCB production in Arezzo in Tuscany. More specifically, the company supplied a second X-ray drill Inspecta Combo HPis suitable for exterior and internal layers that allows micro drilling and precise milling. Pluritec also supplied an X-Vision for X-ray inspection of multilayers and a milling machine Duo suitable for deep milling with high-precision Z-axis control and optical alignment. A high-performance cut sheet laminator SMARTLAM 5200 from Dynachem for inner layer production rounds off the current investments and expands the technical possibilities of the company. “These investments in this challenging year strengthen Eltos technical ability to continue to reliably supply our customers with high-end printed circuit boards in the future,” says Riccardo Pinamonti CEO of Eltos S.p.A., in a press release “and in October we will continue to invest with a new Direct Imaging Printer for the solder mask.”