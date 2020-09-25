© alexander podshivalov dreamstime.com

Tate Technology selects Board Shark as its PCB supplier

Board Shark PCB, a PCB solution provider, supplies Tate Technology, Inc. with many of its PCBs. Based in Spokane, Washington, Tate Technology provides consignment and turnkey contract electronic manufacturing for an array of industries.

Tate Technology’s capabilities include ultra-fine pitch BGAs, 01005s, quick-turn low-to-medium volumes and more. “Board Shark PCB has been a reliable supplier for years; providing us with excellent customer service, fast quotes, competitive pricing and high-quality PCBs. We appreciate their great work in support of us and our customers,” says Scott Tate, President of Tate Technology in a press release.