Scanfil's Polish unit is ready for industry 4.0

Scanfil Sieradz, the EMS provider’s biggest manufacturing plant, recently received an update to its machine park with several large purchases.

Tomasz Toruński, Lean Six Sigma Black Belt from the Operational Excellence department at Scanfil Sieradz, details the investment to Evertiq explaining that this is not just a mere update in equipment. “We are implementing the SMART Operations strategy at our factory, under which we have recently applied several important changes,” says Mr. Toruński. In more detail this means that Scanfil is now focusing on, among other things, its intralogistics development. Currently there are three autonomous robots AIV (Autonomous Intelligent Vehicles) at the plant in Sieradz, which transport finished goods from the production area to the warehouse as well as bringing components to production. The other part, which is also a big part, in the development is the recent investment in new machinery. The company chose to update its set up with a new Panasonic unit for the automatic application of THT components. “Such a solution in the THT assembly area allows us to shorten the operation time and minimise the risk of errors. The machine automatically prepares the components and applies them directly to PCBA plates and then soldering process follows. Thanks to us choosing the most flexible configuration, we can apply a full range of through-hole components: axial, radial and odd-shaped,” Roman Nowak, Technology Manager Scanfil Sieradz, tells Evertiq. The EMS provider also invested in another ASM line (Paste Printing, 3D SPI, AOI, P&P, Reflow Oven, 3D AOI). What’s more, the company added a soldering cobot in the THT area. “The main advantages of the machine is the repeatability of the process and the reduction in operation time. We also use the flexibility of the cobot by simultaneously implementing other processes, such as gluing, Tomasz Toruński, explains. Ok so where in all of this do we find the steps taken towards Industry 4.0? Well, the company has applied a MES (Manufacturing Execution System) which connects all the machines and production processes together. This will allow for real-time monitoring of the key parameters and full traceability of products and finished products.