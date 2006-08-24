LG: Neither Slovakia nor Hungary but Poland

LG Electronics denies on the rumors that the company is planning for the establishment of an LCD plant in Hungary or Slovakia.

Slovakian business media earlier this week reported that LG Electronics has chosed between Hungary and Slovakia and finally decided to pick Slovakia as the location of their new LCD plant. LG Electronics now denies on that information and stressed that Poland is under discussion as a location for two new LCD plants.



"LG has no intention to build a factory (in central Europe) outside Poland," Annegees van Linge, a PR manager for LG Electronics Europe said.



LG is reportedly planning investments of 100 MEUR in a new Polish plant and also in upgrading a current plant in Poland.