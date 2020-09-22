© SpeedPrint

Speedprint turns in record month despite pandemic challenges

Screen printing technology specialist, Speedprint, reports July 2020 as a record month for its global SMT screen printer business – and the company managed this even during the challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic

While industries globally are still feeling the effects of the pandemic, as is our own, the electronics assembly sector is – as Speedprint highlights – finding a way through and around the constraining issues of Covid-19. The company’s order book shows a historic record month in order volumes from new and existing customers and that the geographic spread is global, with orders secured from businesses in Asia, the Americas, mainland Europe and the UK. “Of equal interest to the global nature of the activity is the diversity of industry sectors investing in new SMT print technology,” says Speedprint President, Mark Brawley, in a press release. “We are seeing a mix of OEMs and Contract Manufacturers pushing ahead with manufacturing and expansion plans despite some market difficulties.” As the company states, new or disruptive electronics technologies cannot wait for markets to stabilise. Special applications have bucked trends in the past. “Of particular note in this context is a new customer application for 8K displays utilizing micro-LED technology that could supersede OLEDs,” explains Brawley. “This assembly process in Asia deploys our largest printer platform, the SP1550, to print thin-film substrates which will house ultra-bright micro-LEDs as backlighting for 8K LCD panels used in consumer, industrial and automotive display applications. It’s just one of several exciting breakthrough applications being addressed by our printer platforms.”