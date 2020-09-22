© Kulicke & Soffa

Kulicke & Soffa receives orders of 1'500 RAPID series system

Kulicke and Soffa Industries says that it has received several orders for its RAPID Series interconnect system.

As part of the GEN-S Series, the RAPID architecture provides advanced process capabilities, real-time monitoring and diagnostics to ensure quality and efficient assembly serving high-performance and high-reliability semiconductor applications. The GEN-S Series of wire bond interconnect tools is well positioned to support the next generation of memory, automotive and performance logic applications. K&S will be demonstrating the capabilities of the RAPID™ architecture in addition to its Asterion™ line of automotive wedge bonding tools at the SEMICON Taiwan trade show from September 23 to 25, 2020 in Taipei. “Driven by the ongoing deployment of connected devices, the fundamental transitions to electrifications in automotive, and the acceleration of emerging applications such as 5G, artificial intelligence, smart manufacturing and advanced LED displays; the industry faces many innovative and complex assembly challenges. Our dominant wire and wedge bonding leadership, together with expanding product lines for advanced packaging and mini and micro LED placement systems are well positioned to provide competitive, value-additive solutions for the next evolution of the technology market,” says Chan Pin Chong, Kulicke & Soffa’s Executive Vice President, Products & Solutions in a press release.