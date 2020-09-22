© Phoenix Contact Electronics Production | September 22, 2020
Phoenix Contact's E-Mobility push reaches both Poland and Germany
Phoenix Contact E-Mobility is extending its production and administrative capacities – both in Germany and in Poland.
At a topping-out ceremony at the Polish Rzeszów-Dworzysko Science and Technology Park, the company, along with Panattoni, a developer for industrial real estate, celebrated the construction of the new 15'000 square metre facility for electromobility on September 16, 2020. In the future, the company will use the new production location for manufacturing and testing various AC and DC charging cables that will be supplied to leading manufacturers in the automotive industry, among others. The facility in Poland will cover a total area of 15'000 square metres, of which 14'000 square metres will be used for manufacturing and warehousing, and 1'000 square metres as office space. The plan is for production to begin at the start of 2021, while the workforce will be increased to more than 250 employees in the next few years. In recent months, Phoenix Contact E-Mobility has extended and optimised its production capacities at its main German facility in Schieder-Schwalenberg, North Rhine-Westphalia. The new building features a production area of 3'200 square metres for the production of new technologies and is an extension to the existing 2'100 square metres production und 3'200 square metres warehousing areas. The new building in Schieder-Schwalenberg will be used mainly for producing charging infrastructure products such as AC and DC charging cables, including High Power Charging (HPC) technology. The existing production facility specializes in products for electromobility vehicles such as vehicle charging inlets. ׅ “This extension to our useable area will help us optimize and increase the efficiency of all of our production processes,” summarizes Bodo Finken, Head of Production in Schieder-Schwalenberg.