National Circuit Assembly invests in GETech Router for large boards

Texas-based, National Circuit Assembly, a provider of PCB, cable and electro/mechanical manufacturing and test services to leading OEMs, has recently purchased a GETech GSR1280 Semi-Automatic Router.

The system has been installed at NCA’s Garland facility and will allow the company to route (de-panelize) large panels (PCB size of 500mm X 500mm into individual units). “Introducing this router will automate another aspect of our quality control, promising the highest quality results for our customers,” says Eric Nguyen, NCA VP Manufacturing, in a press release. “Cutting down on our own costs upfront allows us to keep prices low for our customers. The high-accuracy cutting the router provides will allow us to decrease lead times, rework costs and quality control mistakes.” The standalone router is capable of speeds of up to 100mm/s and positioning speeds of 1000mm/s. It has two worktables that allow continuous routing with no stoppages during panel loading and unloading. The servo axis system provides high acceleration/deceleration, reducing cycle time, which means an increase in production output, and at the same time maintaining high accuracy cutting.