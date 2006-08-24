Foxconn to manufacture Apple's MacBook

According to EMSnow Foxconn is expected to win orders from Apple for its MacBook notebook computers.

Foxconn has a long tradition of manufacturing Apple products. Foxconn currently supplies desktop PCs and iPod portable multimedia players (PMPs) to Apple. Apple has chosed Asustek to manufacture its MacBook notebooks but according to industry sources Foxconn will also take place in the Apple supply chain.