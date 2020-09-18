© Jakub Jirsak Dreamstime.com Analysis | September 18, 2020
NA semi equipment industry posts August 2020 billings
North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.65 billion in billings worldwide in August 2020 (three-month average basis), according to the August Equipment Market Data Subscription (EMDS) Billings Report published today by SEMI.
The billings figure is 3.0% higher than the final July 2020 level of USD 2.57 billion, and is 32.5% higher than the August 2019 billings level of USD 2.00 billion. “August billings of North America-based semiconductor equipment manufacturers demonstrate solid performance and strong year-over-year growth,” says Ajit Manocha, SEMI president and CEO. “Semiconductor equipment demand remains robust despite supply chain uncertainties and new regulatory constraints.”
|Billings (3-mo. avg.)
|Year-Over-Year
|March 2020
|$2,213.1
|21.2%
|April 2020
|$2,281.3
|18.7%
|May 2020
|$2,343.3
|13.5%
|June 2020
|$2,317.7
|14.4%
|July 2020 (final)
|$2,575.3
|26.7%
|August 2020 (prelim)
|$2,653.3
|32.5%