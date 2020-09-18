Ad
September 18, 2020

NA semi equipment industry posts August 2020 billings

North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.65 billion in billings worldwide in August 2020 (three-month average basis), according to the August Equipment Market Data Subscription (EMDS) Billings Report published today by SEMI.

The billings figure is 3.0% higher than the final July 2020 level of USD 2.57 billion, and is 32.5% higher than the August 2019 billings level of USD 2.00 billion. “August billings of North America-based semiconductor equipment manufacturers demonstrate solid performance and strong year-over-year growth,” says Ajit Manocha, SEMI president and CEO. “Semiconductor equipment demand remains robust despite supply chain uncertainties and new regulatory constraints.”
Billings (3-mo. avg.)Year-Over-Year
March 2020$2,213.121.2%
April 2020$2,281.318.7%
May 2020$2,343.313.5%
June 2020$2,317.714.4%
July 2020 (final)$2,575.326.7%
August 2020 (prelim)$2,653.332.5%
