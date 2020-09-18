© Jakub Jirsak Dreamstime.com

Billings (3-mo. avg.) Year-Over-Year March 2020 $2,213.1 21.2% April 2020 $2,281.3 18.7% May 2020 $2,343.3 13.5% June 2020 $2,317.7 14.4% July 2020 (final) $2,575.3 26.7% August 2020 (prelim) $2,653.3 32.5%

The billings figure is 3.0% higher than the final July 2020 level of USD 2.57 billion, and is 32.5% higher than the August 2019 billings level of USD 2.00 billion. “August billings of North America-based semiconductor equipment manufacturers demonstrate solid performance and strong year-over-year growth,” says Ajit Manocha, SEMI president and CEO. “Semiconductor equipment demand remains robust despite supply chain uncertainties and new regulatory constraints.”