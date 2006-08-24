Elektrobit to lay off 55 in Finland

Elektrobit is laying off some 55 employees in Finland as a result of the company's plans of transferring manufacturing from Finland to Estonia and China.

Elektrobit is moving part of its production from Kuopio to China and Estonia and the company's product development is being concentrated to Oulu, Finland. This manufacturing transfer to Estonia and China results in lost jobs for 55 employees in Kuopio, Salo and Grankulla.