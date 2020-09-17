© Jabil Electronics Production | September 17, 2020
Jabil promotes May Yap to CIO
EMS provider Jabil announces the promotion of May Yap to Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer (CIO). She succeeds Gary Cantrell, who recently retired.
In her new role, May will be responsible for driving end-to-end technology services and solutions, developing and executing technology applications in support of business growth and coordinating digital initiatives across the Jabil enterprise, a press release states. “In today’s fast-changing environment where industry leaders are so often determined by technology advancements powered by data, we welcome May’s deep insights, experience and capability,” said Michael J. Loparco, Executive Vice President and CEO of Jabil EMS. May joined Jabil Green Point (JGP), a segment within Jabil, in 2014 as Vice President and CIO, overseeing IT operations across more than 20 JGP sites and 60,000 employees. ”At this inflection point in our industry, we are seeing an acceleration of the need for intelligent data and digital solutions. Customers are looking to Jabil to increase innovation and competitive advantage by combining technology, data and scale to harness actionable insights. I’m excited for this opportunity to help further drive the company’s leading digital transformation strategy,” Yap said.