© Incap Electronics

Incap expand capacity for the automotive industry

The company expanded the production capacity of components for the automotive industry in Slovakia.

A new double-sided line with selective soldering technology increased the installed capacity by 2 million final products annually, the company writes in a newsletter. “The installation of the new line is only a first step to provide more high quality products to our customers and be more competitive in the production of electric car parts. We will continue to invest in the team operating the line with focus on quality and flexibility which are the key attributes to succeed in the automotive sector,” says Miroslav Michalik, Plant Director of Incap Electronics Slovakia, in the newsletter. Incap’s Slovakia production facilities focus on high complexity EMS services principally in the industrial controls, medical, automotive, aerospace, scientific instrumentation and controls sectors.