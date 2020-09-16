© scanrail dreamstime.com

AMTE and InfraNomics sign MoU to produce lithium cells in Australia

Battery cell manufacturer, AMTE Power, and infrastructure specialist InfraNomics, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), to evaluate the technical and commercial viability of establishing lithium ion cell manufacturing facilities in Western Australia, servicing the energy storage market.

The rollout of energy storage is part of the global solar and wind-led low-carbon energy transition, and Australia's transition to renewable energy is continuing to pick up pace. The project is 100% industry financed and collaborates with the Lithium Valley industry organisation in Kwinana. The Western Australian State and the Australian Federal Governments have been very supportive of this emerging sector, and have clear strategies to develop domestic battery manufacturing, and drive the country's growth and economic recovery plans, a press release reads. AMTE Power is a UK-based battery manufacturer and InfraNomics is an infrastructure developer, advisor and investor based in Perth, Western Australia. Both parties have now agreed heads of terms to produce and sell lithium-ion batteries, for industrial applications focused on energy storage, along with domestic and export distribution facilities. "We are excited to partner with InfraNomics to explore establishing onshore, end-to-end battery manufacturing capabilities in Western Australia, to support the country's unprecedented transition to renewable energy, and build on the value of its abundant mineral resources. AMTE Power has developed the technology and tools to significantly reduce the time to market for lithium ion cells, and believe Lithium Valley in Western Australia is the perfect environment to develop this further," says Kevin Brundish, CEO at AMTE Power in the press release. Cameron Edwards, Director and Founder of InfraNomics said that the location of the new facility in "Lithium Valley", Kwinana, would benefit from direct access to local critical raw materials, technical sector expertise, low cost energy, a well trained workforce, and major local industries. "The battery facility would deliver a sustainable and ethical alternative supply chain for domestic and international customers. We're positioning the company within the international battery supply chain, via the establishment of an advanced manufacturing facility in Lithium Valley. We will create a minimum of 250 direct jobs, value add to the emerging local critical raw materials industry, develop a new manufacturing export market for Australia, and support the growth of AMTE Power throughout Europe," says Edwards.