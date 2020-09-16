© alexander podshivalov dreamstime.com

PCB Connect expands its UK based team

Having been operating in the United Kingdom market since February 2020, PCB Connect Limited, the UK based division of the PCB Connect Group, has recruited additional engineering resources supporting its growth.

“To support our growth aspirations, we are delighted to announce the appointment of Adam Burns, as an Internal Sales Engineer who will support several of our fast-growing customers,” says Robert Keyser, Sales Director for PCB Connect UK, in a press release. Adam joins the company from a global EMS organization “I am delighted to join PCB Connect who have quickly established themselves as one of the premier PCB companies in the U.K, the fast-paced, will do nature of the business is the perfect environment for me to take the next step in my career, I look forward to continuing our mission in bringing a fresh approach to delivering our customers PCB needs,” says Adam Burns.