Intervala to manufacture PCBAs for Muth Mirror Systems

Full-service manufacturer, Intervala, has been selected by new customer Muth Mirror Systems to produce custom, highly engineered printed circuit board assemblies (PCBAs) for Muth’s mirror-based safety technology solutions.

Intervala will manufacture the PCBAs at its operation in the greater Pittsburgh area. The PCBAs manufactured by Intervala will be essential components in several of Muth’s LED-based mirror display systems that provide drivers with crucial blind spot and lane change assist safety information. Muth’s products are installed on over 40 vehicle brands around the world and are developed in collaboration with automotive OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers, a press release reads. “We are excited to be selected by Muth to support its innovative safety systems through our full-service engineering and state-of-the-art high-speed surface mount PCBA capabilities,” says Teresa Huber, Intervala president and CEO. “Muth is considered the world leader in mirror-based safety technology, and we are extremely pleased to welcome this cutting-edge company to our growing list of successful global customers.”