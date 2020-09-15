© ICAPE Group

French PCB supplier sets up shop in Poland

ICAPE Polska sp. z o.o., the latest expansion of the PCB group, has officially been operating since the beginning of September 2020.

Piotr Nowak, previously the regional sales manager at ICAPE, became taken on the role as the managing director of the new unit. The new Polish office is located in Malbork in the north of Poland. For now, being such a new company, it’s just Mr. Nowak and another employee within the new entity, sales assistant Rafał Klejnowski. “The team will surely grow, but first we need to solidify. Almost all of our energy so far has been consumed by organisational issues related to establishing the company or launching the office, and because of the coronavirus pandemic, things have been moving slower than usual,” Piotr Nowak, tells Evertiq. Previously, a team from France was handling with Polish market. These customers are still handled by the team in France, and also have the support from colleagues from ICAPE China. Since the inception of the new Polish unit, the company has also had the support of Petr Basus, quality support engineer located in the Czech Republic, who will continue to work closely with Polish customers. While the Polish company is still indeed very new, there is a lot of business to attend to. The PCB group’s turnover in Poland amounts to more that USD 11 million per year, the third biggest market for the group following the US and France. ICAPE believes that Polish market has great potential, hence the decision to establish another European company in the country. ICAPE Polska will be mainly focused on acquiring new customers, and for starters the focal point will be within the Polish market. However, the area of activity will probably expand over time, to for example include the country’s southern neighbours.