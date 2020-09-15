© BMW

BMW doubles production capacity for high-voltage batteries in China

The BMW Group continues to drive the expansion of electromobility and is adapting its production structures to growing demand for fully and partially electrified vehicles.

In China, the BMW Brilliance Automotive (BBA) joint venture has expanded its battery factory at the Tiexi location, the so-called “High-Voltage Battery Centre”, with a further battery centre that will immediately begin producing the new batteries of the fifth-generation BMW eDrive technology used in the fully-electric BMW iX3. “China is of high importance to the BMW Group, both as a market and as a location for production and innovation. Our investments underline our strong commitment to China and Shenyang over the long term. And the investments are ongoing: The Tiexi and Dadong plant extension projects are well on track. And we are preparing for future growth: With this new Battery Center, we more than double the capacity of our local battery production in China,” says Milan Nedeljković, member of the Board of Management of BMW AG, responsible for Production, in a press release. BBA President Dr. Johann Wieland adds: “The expansion of our High-Voltage Battery Centre is concrete proof of our commitment to continue investing in Shenyang, Liaoning and north-eastern China. It also shows our determination to take a leading role in sustainable mobility, as we launch our pure electric BMW iX3.” China is the BMW Group’s largest single market and sets is the market is expected to set the tempo for e-mobility around the world. There are currently a total of 75,000 electrified BMW models on China’s roads today. Production of the new fully-electric BMW iX3 will get underway at BBA Plant Dadong by the end of September and the high-voltage batteries it requires will be supplied by the nearby new battery centre. The expanded High-Voltage Battery Centre is the first location in the BMW Group production network to manufacture fifth-generation high-voltage batteries. At the same time, the Competence Centre for E-Drive Production in Dingolfing is also gearing up to produce the new fifth-generation high-voltage batteries. These will be installed in additional products, such as the BMW iNEXT and the BMW i4, starting next year.