ESSEMTEC to Highlight the new HLX8200 Pick&Place at Globaltronics 06

ESSEMTEC AG, a leading manufacturer of surface mount technology production equipment, announces that it will display the new HLX8200 pick and place at the upcoming GLOBALTRONICS exhibition, scheduled to take place from October 10 to 13 in Singapore.

HLX8100/8200 are new SMD pick+place machines from ESSEMTEC. They feature a high production speed (up to 22'000 cph) and a large feeder capacity (192 tape and stick feeders). Additionally, 16 Jedec trays can be used without loss of any feeder space. Intelligent feeders are standard and changeover is possible during operation. The machines can be programmed and set up easily by means of a comfortable software.



The outstanding component range covers 01005 chips up to large area components of 50x50 mm with a height of 17 mm. The application range also includes BGA, Micro-BGA and flip chip components. All parts are measured and aligned by Cognex SMD 4 vision (standard feature). A speciality of the HLX is the back light illumination of the components which avoids reflections and offers best accuracy and speed.



The running smoothness even at highest speed is surprising. The linear motors used in both axes work quietly and allow very high acceleration and precision. Furthermore, the robust machine design guarantees best reliability, long lifetime and continuous quality in multiple shift operation. The robots can calibrate themselves automatically by use of reference marks on all mechanical parts (feeder racks, nozzle holder, etc.).



Another highlight of the HLX pick+place is the Remote Support . This internet based system enables quick help by a product specialist without travel expenses or loss of time. A free license of the Remote Support software is delivered with every new machine.



The SMD pick+place machines of the HLX series show their advantages best in a high mix production environment. They convince with their flexibility and reliability and the extraordinary price/performance ratio.