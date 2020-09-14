© mailthepic dreamstime.com

Spanish EMS provider expands to France

Madrid-based EMS provider, INSYTE S.A., is continuing its international expansion by strengthening its commercial presence on the French market.

The manufacturing specialist, which has been operating for more than 30 years in its home market, is continuing to expand in Europe by setting up shop in France. Vincent Haze, Sales Manager France, will lead operations in the hexagonal market. He brings with him experience covering more than 20 years within the electronics market. “Joining INSYTE S.A. is an opportunity to be part of a market-leading, sustainable and ambitious structure,” says Vincent Haze, in a press release. “And I am confident that my previous skills and experiences will enable me to succeed at Insyte, whose priority is to increase customer support while strengthening the performance of its sales department.”