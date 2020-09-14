Dave Murrin © ARK Manufacturing

Dave Murrin, president and principal owner of ARK Manufacturing, will help Board Shark PCB to expand its customer base in New Mexico, Arizona and Southern Nevada. As a quick-turn and production volume solutions provider, Board Shark aims to reduce costs by providing a broad spectrum of technical solutions, high quality product, on-time delivery, and superior customer service. “Board Shark was created around our customers’ need for service, on-time delivery, technical support, and competitive pricing,” says Carl Moehring, President of Board Shark, in a short update. “Our 20-year relationship with our Taiwan factories have helped many customers navigate these uncertain times for PCB deliveries.”