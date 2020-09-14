PCB | September 14, 2020
Board Shark PCB enters new market with ARK Manufacturing
PCB solution provider, Board Shark PCB, has entered into a new partnership with ARK Manufacturing Solutions, LLC.
Dave Murrin © ARK ManufacturingDave Murrin, president and principal owner of ARK Manufacturing, will help Board Shark PCB to expand its customer base in New Mexico, Arizona and Southern Nevada. As a quick-turn and production volume solutions provider, Board Shark aims to reduce costs by providing a broad spectrum of technical solutions, high quality product, on-time delivery, and superior customer service. “Board Shark was created around our customers’ need for service, on-time delivery, technical support, and competitive pricing,” says Carl Moehring, President of Board Shark, in a short update. “Our 20-year relationship with our Taiwan factories have helped many customers navigate these uncertain times for PCB deliveries.”