© TT Electronics © iAbra

TT Electronics & iAbra launch AI driven COVID-19 test

TT Electronics has been working with British start-up iAbra, and its partners including Intel to design, develop and test the prototype Virolens system and also set up the manufacturing processes for its commercial launch.

The system, which provides test results for COVID-19 in 20 seconds has now officially been launched; this follows successful trials at London Heathrow Airport over recent weeks. The Virolens COVID-19 screening device uses microscopic holographic imaging and artificial intelligence (AI) software technology to detect the presence of the COVID-19 virus from a non-intrusive saliva swab test within 20 seconds. The device does not need to be administered by healthcare professionals and is expected to be used in airports, offices, sports venues and many other locations where people cannot avoid to congregate, a press release reads. TT has been appointed exclusive manufacturing partner for the commercial launch of Virolens, which incorporates several TT proprietary products. Working in collaboration with iAbra and the global supply chain, TT has can boast with the fact that it has taken the product from concept to production in just 14 weeks. TT will manufacture Virolens at its Hartlepool, UK facility, part of its Power and Connectivity division, for this launch phase. The project will create a number of new jobs and opportunities for the site and the local economy. Initial orders for devices and testing cartridges which will be delivered to potential launch customers in September and October 2020 total a value of circa GBP 2 million, and opportunity from expressions of interest could reach GBP 280 million in the next 12 months. This additional revenue is dependent on iAbra’s end customers converting their expressions of interest into firm orders and also in regards to Virolens meeting regulatory authority requirements. Delivery of these further orders could commence in Q4 2020 and would continue into 2021.